Fire destroys former Glacier Motel in Cut Bank

CUT BANK — The former Glacier Motel in Cut Bank was destroyed by fire early Sunday. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Firefighters from across the community poured in to help fight the fire, which sparked at about 1:45 a.m.

Crews fought the flames for hours, and by 9 a.m. were tending to hot spots.

“We had a lot of support from the Shelby department. They brought a truck and some people. And our Del Bonita volunteer firefighters came down and were a huge help. A lot of our retirees also came out and gave us assistance so it was a big group effort,” said Doug Vermulm of the Cut Bank Volunteer Fire Department.

The Cut Bank Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook: "We as a department would like to thank all those that assisted with the Sunday morning fire and the old glacier. Maynard Nygard, Ems, GEC, Cbpd, sherriffs deputies, del Bonita fire,and Shelby fire. We would also like to thank those that brought waters and food. Big sky restaurant for breakfast sandwiches, Rhonda Littrell , Nancy and mark gilbert, Michele Nygard,and Doug and Val Vermulm. Can’t forget the retirees that came,suited up and fought the fire for hours along side the active as well Pat Anderson, bob jacobson, Barry Aikins, mark Kropp, and Jerry Rehmer. If I missed some one sorry. Thanks to the actives families who helped clean up and put the trucks back in order and constantly checking/ carting food and water to the guys."

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and there is no word at this point on any plans to rebuild.