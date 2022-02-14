Firefighters battle massive fire in downtown Glendive

Firefighters in Glendive spent Sunday’s overnight hours battling a massive fire at a historic building on Bell Street.

Kevin Lockwood, from Billings, says he was traveling from Billings and staying at the motel in Glendive across the street from the Ponderosa building, where he believes the fire broke out.

A dispatcher with the Glendive Police Department couldn’t immediately confirm Monday morning if the fire started at the Ponderosa building.

Lockwood says the commotion started at about 10 p.m. Sunday when fire trucks arrived to the report of smoke and flames shooting from the building.

He watched as part of the building finally collapsed and says he was fearful firefighters battling the fire would barely escape.

Lockwood said he watched as 100-foot flames shot from the building at about 1:30 a.m.

Lockwood says it appears the building has been destroyed.

At this time, there’s no word on what caused fire, or whether anyone has been seriously injured.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

