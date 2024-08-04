Flathead Lake Biological Station celebrates 125 years

BIGFORK — The Flathead Lake Biological Station (FLBS) hosted its annual Open House on Friday, but this year is particularly special as they are celebrating its 125th anniversary.

“It's remarkable, I think that any institution like this can last that long and not just last but to thrive to be continuously growing in impact and awareness. It's an incredible thing. 125 just a pretty long time for this kind of operation, especially in the western United States,” said Flathead Lake Biological Station Director Jim Elser.

The station was started in 1899 by Morton Elrod to monitor the watershed, invasive species and the environment of beautiful Flathead Lake.

“125 years. I mean, I've been here for over 20 and that's nothing compared to the 125 that the station has been here for. I just think it's amazing that Dr. Elrod hat was able to establish the bio station when he did and that we've been able to continue growing and helping Montana and doing research all over the world since then. It's pretty amazing legacy,” said Rachel Malison who is an Assistant Research Professor at FLBS.

Every year the Flathead Lake Biological Station invites the public to an open house to learn about the research they do and the lake itself, as Flathead Lake is a huge part of life in Northwest Montana.

“This lake is an economic engine for the whole region for recreation and tourism, as we all know, and it's invaluable in that regard. And it's world-renowned for its water clarity, Flathead Lake it's in. It's cleaner and clearer than 99.9% of lakes of the world that have been studied," Elser told MTN.

"So it's really remarkable, and not just the monetary value, the emotional spiritual connection that we all have to the lake it's very important to the people in our area. It has been for 1000s of years for the people who came to this region first,” Elser continued.



The Flathead Lake Biological Station uses the open house to teach the community about the environment, food webs, invasive species and everything Flathead Lake.

“Water is important for all life. It's just something that brings people together. Despite your views or your belief systems water is necessary for everyone and so that's something that I really appreciate. And that's just embodied by Flathead Lake,” said Malison.

The scientists at the Flathead Lake Biological Station have a deep love for their work and the lake.

“I love the bio station I love Flathead Lake and I hope everyone else shares that with me,” said Elser.

Visit https://flbs.umt.edu/newflbs to learn more about the Flathead Lake Biological Station.

