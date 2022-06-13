Flooding hits Red Lodge, some evacuations ordered

Flooding is forcing some evacuations and road closures in the Red Lodge area.

Several bridges in Red Lodge have washed out, officials said on a Facebook post early Monday, and water from Rock Creek has reached several roads.

Highway 308 is closed, and Highway 212 between 19th and West Fork Road is also closed.

Evacuation orders are in place for South Kainu Avenue Island at Rock Creek - Kainu.

Evacuations have also been ordered for the area east of Broadway and west of Rock Creek from 19th Street to 16th Street and Park Avenue.

MTN News

A shelter is in place at the Gruell Building at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.

Shortly before midnight, authorities warned anyone who accesses their residence via the North or South Entrances of East Side Road needed to evacuate immediately.

If you have questions, call the Carbon Alert Hot Line at 406-426-2425

Authorities are providing the latest information on the Carbon Alert Facebook page.

