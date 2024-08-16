Florence Critteton hosts 80s-themed fundraiser

HELENA — There was lots of denim, neon, and leather at Florence Crittenton's 1980s-themed "Support Our Girls" in Helena on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

This year is the 14th of the event, and it was held at Kleffner Ranch.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Attendees enjoyed upscale tacos, raffle drawings, a signature cocktail, and, of course, dancing to the music of the 80's.

As it is every year, the night's highlight was the decorated bra auction, which gives the event's name a double meaning.

"Originally, the name 'Support Our Girls' came from a board member who was doing a fundraiser for nursing bras, and the name stuck, and then we grew it into these decorated bras, which are amazing. They've got so many extras included with them, and they're really fun prizes to take home," said Elizabeth Flynn, the marketing director of Florence Crittenton.

Other organizations and businesses, such as Great West Engineering and Blue Cross Blue Shield, make and donate the bras.

Themes included a "Fight like a Girl" bra that came with self-defense equipment and a "Breakfast Club" bra that came with baking supplies.

Florence Crittenton is still totaling up the money raised from the auctions, raffles, and ticket sales, but they are expecting it to be around $50,000.

Flynn said, "Families are struggling, and they really need help sometimes, and every family deserves that chance. This is a great time for us to involve the community and really help bolster and strengthen families."

The money raised will go towards the therapeutic services for women, children, and families participating in Florence Crittenton's programs, including its residential and outpatient treatment programs and early education and childcare programs.