Four Arlee students hit by vehicle released from hospital

MISSOULA — We are learning more about Monday morning's incident where four Arlee High School students were hit by a vehicle.

The Montana Highway Patrol responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 North and Taelman Street after receiving a report that four people had been hit by a pickup truck.

MHP Trooper Aaron Day tells MTN News that the truck driven by an Arlee man hit the four pedestrians in a marked crosswalk. He confirmed that all four pedestrians were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Arlee Schools reported late Monday that all of the students have since been released from the hospital, and are now at home starting the recovery process.

Trooper Day would not elaborate on why the pick-up truck hit the pedestrians, saying the incident is still being investigated. He said the weather was not a factor in the crash but said they are investigating alcohol, speed, and drugs as possible factors.

We will update you if we get more information.



(MONDAY, APRIL 26) Four Arlee students were hurt Monday morning while crossing U.S. Highway 93 North in Arlee.

A social media post from Arlee Schools states the high school students were hit by a vehicle and taken to hospitals in Missoula with "non-life threatening" injuries.

"We would appreciate your thoughts and prayers for the students and their families as they work to recover from this incident," the post states.

The incident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol shortly at about 8:40 a.m. on Monday in the area of US Highway 93 and Whitworth Street.

At this point, there is no word on whether the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, or has been detained by law enforcement.

We will update you if we get more information.

