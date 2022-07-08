Four bears euthanized after frequenting residential properties

Four bears - two grizzlies and two black bears - were euthanized in June 2022, due to "issues at residential properties," according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

On June 23, FWP staff captured and euthanized a female grizzly bear south of Libby in the Silver Butte area. The bear, estimated to be 3.5 years old, was initially captured in summer 2021 after killing unsecured chickens in Whitefish and was then relocated to an area near Marias Pass. Within two days, the bear traveled more than 10 miles to a residence near the original conflict site where it killed chickens, attempted to explore the home’s porch, and was sprayed with bear spray. The bear also returned to the original site, where it continued to show interest in the chicken coop, which was now secured. The decision was made to euthanize the bear in consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and by Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee guidelines.

“This bear traveled from the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem to the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem. We want bears to travel between both ecosystems because it’s good for recovery in the Cabinet-Yaak and good for the long-term health of both populations,” said Kim Annis, FWP bear management specialist. “But these bears won’t be successful if they get into conflict with unsecured food attractants, like small livestock.”

On June 22, FWP captured and euthanized a male black bear near Swan Lake. The bear, estimated to be two years old, was previously captured north of Columbia Falls after eating chickens on residential property. The bear was moved into a remote section of the forest but began approaching residences and breaking into unattended buildings, including a home. The bear was food conditioned and habituated to people.

On June 27, FWP captured and euthanized a male grizzly bear near Lake Blaine north of Creston. The bear was originally captured near Vaughn and moved to the Marias Pass area earlier this spring. The bear, a yearling, traveled across the Flathead Range, swam across Hungry Horse Reservoir and began frequenting residential properties along Lake Blaine, accessing garbage and chicken coops. Due to its food conditioning, FWP euthanized the bear in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

On June 29, FWP captured and euthanized a female black bear that was frequenting residential properties off Blanchard Lake near Whitefish. The bear, estimated to be six years old, appeared to have health issues related to tumors in its mouth and was getting into residential garbage cans.



Bear activity is increasing across the state. Farmers, ranchers, homeowners and outdoor recreationists should be prepared to encounter bears anywhere in western Montana as their population and range continues to expand. Here are some general tips to avoid conflicts in agricultural areas:



Grizzly bears can be deterred from areas near homes using USFWS guidelines for hazing grizzly bears, found here [lnks.gd]. This helps reinforce bears’ fear of people.

Place tarps under loaders when transferring grain to prevent spills.

Dispose of old grain through sanitation services, burning or dumping away from people, buildings and livestock.

Dispose of carcasses and afterbirth through sanitation services, inside an electrified boneyard or by distributing away from people, buildings and livestock.

If possible, secure domestic animals within an electric fence when unattended by people or at night. This includes poultry, goats, sheep or rabbits.

Place creep feeders, molasses and mineral blocks in open areas where humans and livestock can easily view the area before entering.

Don’t feed pets outdoors and secure any pet or livestock feed in a secure building.

Remove bird feeders from April through November.

Don’t let grizzly bears linger in proximity of your home or other structures because this can lead to habituation. Call an FWP specialist to help deter bears if you are not comfortable or able to do so.

Notify your neighbors if you see a grizzly bear in the area to help make others aware.

Domestic fruit should be picked as soon as possible, and any fallen fruit removed.

Folks are urged to “Be Bear Aware” when working or recreating outside by following precautionary steps to prevent conflicts, including carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it, and traveling in groups while making noise.

For more information on living, working and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website .



