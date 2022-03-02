'Freedom Convoy' headed to DC stops in Missoula

MISSOULA — A “Freedom Convoy” that is headed across the country to Washington, DC, stopped off at the Wye west of Missoula on Wednesday afternoon.

A post from the g roup on Facebook says the convoy aims to “restore our freedoms, our civil liberties, and to bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates with legal provisions in place to ensure this never happens again. This is about all of our rights, as well as the freedoms of our future generations.”

The convoy was met by some onlookers waving American flags from an I-90 overpass in Frenchtown before it headed to the TA Travel Center at the Wye.

The group is also planning stops in Rocker, Belgrade, and Billings as it continues heading west on Wednesday.

Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing said, “These events are kind of hard to plan for, but we do like to plan for a worst-case scenario and if it ends up being a smaller event—at least we’re not behind ‘the eight ball’,” Lensing said.



TRENDING ARTICLES

