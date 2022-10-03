Fuel Fitness gyms in Helena and Butte closed

BUTTE — Fuel Fitness locations in Helena and Butte were shut down for business on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

An employee at the Fuel Fitness location in Kalispell confirmed to MTN News that the gyms in Butte and Helena were closed, but no other details were provided.

The windows and front entrance of the Butte location off Harrison Avenue were boarded up Sunday and a sign stated the gym was permanently closed.

MTN News was given a Fuel Fitness email address to get more information on the closures, but inquiries to the address have not been returned at this point.

One member of the Butte gym said he received no notification of the closure from Fuel Fitness.

“I was shocked; I mean, I thought there was a fire based on it being boarded up, so I thought there must be something happening, surely it's just a temporary close, but it seems like it's permanent now,” said gym member Stephen Hobbs.

Fuel Fitness also has locations in Billings, Bozeman, Kalispell, and Missoula, and one in Idaho.



TRENDING ARTICLES

