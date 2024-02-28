Fundraiser launched after Butte child dies while skiing

A fundraiser has been launched for a Butte family dealing with profound loss after their young son died in a skiing accident at Discovery Ski Area on Saturday, February 24, 2024.



The fundraiser, organized on behalf of the Todorovich family, states: "In the wake of an unimaginable tragedy, we have come together to support our friends, Ryan, Lindsey, June and Bode, as they navigate through the profound loss of their beloved son and brother, Sam."

It continues:

They will need support in many ways and this allows them flexibility to use these funds for what they need, when they need it. Whether it is for counseling, memorial or funeral expenses, work around their house, meals, ongoing support of each other and their kids, or many other countless needs that will come up along the way.

The sense of loss from the incident has resonated across Butte, with the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre canceling last Sunday's performance and setting up a memorial to the young man who was a member of the theater group.

