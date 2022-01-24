Fundraiser success for Clancy library

CLANCY — The Friends of the North Jefferson County Library hosted a book sale on Saturday to raise money for the library’s summer reading program.

For two decades the Friends of the Library have raised money for the library, from buying books to a new checkout counter.

“We have a new counter and that was paid for by the Friends of the Library, so the money just goes wherever it's needed at the time,” said Nancy Scusa, a member of the Friends of the Library.

For the small town of Clancy, the library brings much more than just free books for the community.

“The library is just really the heart of the community, and that's what we want to strive for, is to bring people together to joy of reading,” said Cheryl Vukasin, a member of the Friends of the Library.

For Philomena Kramer, who brought her two kids, the book sale is about lining the shelves of her own personal library.

“I think it's really important to have a curated library at home, as well as being able to go to the public library so it's nice to be able to find good books that are inexpensive and can line the bookshelves of our home,” said Kramer.

Librarian Carly Designe said the community supporting the library makes her job significant and will provide money for the children's summer reading program, which helps continue learning while school is out of session.

“It makes the job meaningful and worthwhile. It's not an easy job, but it is a wonderful job that I really love because of the people because we have so many remarkable people that have contributed so much of themselves and created something really special here,” said Designe.

The Book Cellar and Friends of the Library plan to hold their next book sale in February.

