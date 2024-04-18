FWP collects rainbow trout eggs

GATES OF THE MOUNTAINS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from Holter Lake, where Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks staff are collecting fish eggs that will be used fisheries across the region.
Here is the transcript of the video from Paul Sanchez:
Fishing is a way of life here in Montana, and conservation is at the top of the list. The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are collecting eggs here at Holter Lake to be placed in fisheries around central Montana.
Chris Hurley a Fishery Technician said, So today we are doing our annual Eagle Lake Strain Rainbow Spawn here at Holter Reservoir. And what we're doing is these fish that we have collected were stocked by the hatcheries in this reservoir where they have lived for 2 to 3 years. We've captured those fish and we have separated them in preparation for the spawn males and females. Basically, we're helping them complete their life cycle because they don't naturally spawn by themselves in our reservoirs.
This process is helping the fish complete its natural reproduction cycle of life.
Miles Fox Fish Culturalist at Big Springs Trout Hatchery explained, We are looking to collect around 350,000 eggs from Holter Reservoir, which we will take back to a Big Springs Trout Hatchery and begin the raising of the fish. And eventually they will return back to Holder next year as an eight inch fish in our stocking program.
Conservation is a part of Montana. These folks here, love what they do. Helping maintain the population of natural rainbow trout along Montana's lakes and waterways. For more information, Click Here.