FWP creates online page to learn about ice fishing

GREAT FALLS — There’s a new webpage for you to learn about ice fishing in Montana. The page on the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks’ website is scheduled to go live on Tuesday, March 2.

FWP recently redesigned its website, which allowed for the creation of new content like the webpage.

It includes everything from ice fishing regulations to what gear you’ll need and how to be safe on the ice. There are also instructional videos.

"Ice fishing is becoming more and more popular in Montana, and maybe around the west. Particularly this year, we've seen a lot of our outdoor activities gain in popularity as people have been looking for ways to get outside,” said Greg Lemon, FWP Communications and Education Division administrator.