Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office wants to reunite 'Blankie' with rightful owner

gcso lost blankie.jpg
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office / Facebook
gcso lost blankie.jpg
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 14:11:53-05

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has found a precious lost item in Three Forks—a child's lovie—and wants to find its owner.

The Sheriff's Office posted on social media that a deputy found "Blankie" outside the Three Forks Cafe.

"Blankie is safe with our Three Forks deputy but he’d like to find its rightful owner," the post read.

Anyone who knows how to reconnect Blankie and his owner is asked to message the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App