Great Divide Ski Resort prepping for the season

MARYSVILLE — Snow enthusiasts who like to frequent the Great Divide Ski Resort in Marysville are going to have to wait a little longer to get out on the slopes this year according to the owners.

Last year the resort opened on November 12, the year before on Halloween. But no such luck this year as the Treasure State is still finding its footing with winter weather according to Rose Crawford, one of the Co-Owners of the popular mom-and-pop ski resort.

“We’re watching the weather and we will start making snow overnights as soon as the weather allows," Crawford said. "We probably will need a good four to five days of constant snow blowing until we are ready to open.”

But don’t worry because Crawford says when they do open, there will be lots of new and improved additions.

“We are doing an upgrade to our wild west chair lift which is on our outer valley, one of our extended chair lifts that are getting an upgrade," she said. "It is going from a diesel motor to an electric motor.”

Crawford added that the switch will significantly improve the power generated and ideally, help speed along the chair lifts.

Other improvements include a brand new ski patrol building where for the first time, crews will have a designated building all to themselves for training and clinic operations.

Even with all the latest and greatest for people to look forward to this upcoming season, the real treasure for those who come to ski the 1500 acres of trails, is being back in the family atmosphere the resort provides.

“When you come up, we are going to know you and recognize you and ask about your kids, that is the joy of skiing," she said. "That is the heart of Great Divide...”

