Great Falls Ski Patrol will host "Patrollerpalooza"

GREAT FALLS — Coming up on March 6, you’ll have an interactive opportunity to learn about the Great Falls Ski Patrol. It will host its first-ever Patrollerpalooza at Showdown ski area starting at 11 a.m.

There will be five stations set up on the mountain focusing on different topics such as first aid and mountaineering, with activities for participants to learn about the different roles performed by Ski Patrol members.

The idea came about after Showdown offered to have a day in 2021 when some of the proceeds from that day would go to help the ski patrol, since the patrol wasn’t able to host its annual Banff Film Festival fundraiser.

"That's appreciated immensely, but we're, like, 'You know, we should also give back here and set up an event that would both support Showdown, be good for Showdown, and be good for the skiing and boarding public,’” said Justin Grohs Great Falls Ski Patrol representative.

Additionally, Grohs hopes the event will help attract new ski patrollers.

“We’ll have a bit of a structure in place there for folks who may be interested in learning more about ski patrol on how they can potentially join, what the requirements are, things like that,” Grohs explained.

If you participate at two or more of the stations, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win prizes. Click here for more information or to get in touch with the Ski Patrol.



