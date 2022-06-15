Grow Rodeo scholarship winners announced

The “Grow Rodeo” scholarship, first-of-its-kind rodeo camp funding created by the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit and Montana Valley Irrigation, has awarded 24 scholarship recipients.

Montana youth from ages 6-21 were eligible to win $100 each.

MPRC president Jack Stensland was thrilled with so many applicants for the inaugural year. “This is the first scholarship of its kind in Montana,” he said. “Thanks to Montana Valley Irrigation’s support, we hope this grows into a valued resource for Montana kids to attend some great camps.”

All winners will be publicly recognized at a Montana PRCA Circuit rodeos this summer.

Scholarship winners, home town, age



Jhet Ahlgren, Grass Range, 8

Sayla Ahlgren, Grass Range, 7

Shaylee Berg, Stanford, 15

Braidy Billington, Big Fork, 14

Dylann Billington, Big Fork, 17

Rhett Billington, Big Fork, 12

Hannah Botz, Bozeman, 15

Abigal DeVos, Fort Shaw, 14

Cole DeVos, Fort Shaw, 13

Brooke Donohue, Nye, 9

Andrea Gifford, Wolf Creek, 8

Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 15

Royce Levine, Wolf Creek, 11

Kayden Martin, Augusta, 9

Tel Martin, Augusta, 7

Lauren Morgan, Augusta, 8

Ryan Morgan, Augusta, 11

Brody Music, Vaughn, 6

Gracie Orem, Wolf Creek, 18

Hattie Orem, Wolf Creek, 15

Mykenna Owens, Stockett, 8

Jadis Scarborough, Shelby, 14

Grace Wiening, Belgrade, 18

Kate Wiening, Belgrade, 16

The Valley-brand irrigation company in Great Falls, owned by Chris and Helen Music, will also offer three $500 Grow Rodeo scholarships to be awarded at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals January 12-14, 2023. “Anyone is eligible along the same criteria, even if they previously won a camp scholarship from us,” said Helen. All program awardees will be recognized during the Circuit Finals.

Criteria and application forms for the $500 scholarships will be posted September 1 on ProRodeoMontana.com and MontanaValleyIrrigation.com.

Montana Valley Irrigation is a family owned and operated Valley dealer providing new installation, repairs, parts and agronomic support to farmers and ranchers. They serve the Golden Triangle, central Montana, and other locations throughout the state.

(Editor's note: Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit release)