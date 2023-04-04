Gun-wielding man shot in Bozeman

A man is dead after brandishing a firearm and engaging in a shooting with police officers in Bozeman on Monday, April 3, 2023.

According to a Bozeman Police Department news release, officers responded to a disturbance call on Bungalow Lane in Bozeman at around 1:12 p.m. on Monday.

The man was allegedly carrying a shotgun and said people were on their way to kill him.

As officers responded, he left the area and drove to the Greenmore Court area.

Police said the man produced a firearm as officers approached his vehicle, leading to a shooting with five police officers involved.

The man was found dead after the shooting. None of the officers were injured.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Bozeman PD says the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating per department protocol, with assistance from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

We will update you when we get more information.

