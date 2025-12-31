Heart Butte community honors late basketball champions with portrait

The Heart Butte community came together to remember former high school basketball players CJ Aimsback and Jess Racine, who passed away recently. Both players were instrumental in the team's back-to-back state championship run.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch here:

Heart Butte community honors late basketball champions

Former teammate Mike Chavez helped organize the memorial event, saying it brought the community together in a postive way during a difficult time.

"Sometimes there could be tragedy on the reservation but bringing all coming together like this in a positive way and, you know, was, you know, those guys are brothers of mine who passed on, you know, great friends and great teammates," said Chavez. "Fortunately we were able to get something together and the community to come together like this. It's really special and powerful.”

The event centered around a portrait of Aimsback and Racine with their 2000-2001 championship team, painted by Great Falls resident Ryan Bagley.

MTN News

"They asked me to do this project. A couple of the guys on the team died this summer that I was friends with. And, they just wanted to recognize this team and the greatness that they had. And I was without a doubt grateful to do the project," Bagley said.

Grinnell Daychief, who coached one of Heart Butte's championship teams, remembered Aimsback and Racine as both exceptional players and people.

"You'll never, ever coaching a better group of young men than in your life. They were disciplined, easy to coach, very competitive. Just hated losing, and they made my job easy because they were so competitive," Daychief said.

Community members emphasized the pair were outstanding people beyond their achievements on the court.

"Oh, they were great guys. You know, they're great ballplayers. But they were even better people off the off the court. And we had I had so many great memories with them. You know, the long bus rides being in the community, you know, they made me better as a player," Chavez said.

Chavez hopes their legacy will inspire future generations of Heart Butte youth.

"Part of the reason I commissioned Ryan to do the picture was, you know, so these guys will be remembered for being legends of which they were. But at the same time, to show our youth, you know, like, there's also a positive about it that can come out of their passing, which is, you know, look at these legends and look what they accomplished," Chavez said.

