Helena carousel closes indefinitely

HELENA — Helena's Great Northern Carousel announced on Thursday that it will close indefinitely.

According to a post on Facebook and the carousel's website, the carousel will close on Sunday, September 25.

Carousel management says they have been continuously understaffed.

As part of the closure the carousel will not schedule any future parties, but scheduled parties through October 9 will be honored.

The carousel opened in 2002. The website states:

This world-class, hand-carved work of art consists of 37 animals carved by a renowned Walt Disney World carver and 14 Helena scenic-carved rounding boards and stained glass artwork. In fact, the National Carousel Association said it is the finest carousel in the nation, if not one of the finest in the world.

It has temporarily closed on occasion in the past. In 2019 it closed for several months for renovations and remodeling. It was also closed in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic.



