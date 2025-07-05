Helena celebrates Independence Day

Centennial Park in Helena hosted an Independence Day celebration on Friday, July 4, 2025 - watch:

Independence Day celebrated in Helena

It’s a day filled with flags, food, and fireworks — and here in Helena, families came out in full force to celebrate the Fourth of July. From sizzling hot dogs to Old Glory billowing in the wind, the spirit of Independence Day is alive and well in our community.

Hundreds of Helena residents gathered to celebrate the holiday in Centennial Park.

“We have to make sure everybody here knows that we are here for America," said Dusty Vasquez, a Boy Scout with Troop 214.

Hear what the holiday means to them:

Helenans gather to celebrate Independence Day and Old Glory

The Helena Ambassadors have been hosting the celebration since the early 2000s in partnership with various local sponsors.

Aside from enjoying hot dogs donated by Boar’s Head and cooked by the Lions Club and root beer floats donated by Safeway and served by Valley Bank, those celebrating freedom could peruse the farmer’s market and enjoy live music.

Annika Donovan attended festivities and said, “We can honor those who fought for us and just celebrate them.”

The Magpie Drummers played a song of the eagle spirit that echoed through the park.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Hundreds of Helenans gathered in Centennial Park to celebrate Independence Day.

Just before noon, a Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter brought in the summertime Old Glory flag.

Old Glory weighs hundreds of pounds and billows at a whopping 1500 square feet.

“I can't help but be emotional," said Chuck Butler, the president of Old Glory and Helena Ambassadors. "When you see that flag, Old Glory, waving in the sky over Helena, it doesn’t get much better.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter delivered the summertime Old Glory flag.

The flag was then carefully unfurled and walked to the 110-foot-tall flagpole. Scout troops and flag honoree Roger Foster carried the flag and brought it up the pole.

The flag was raised at the Old Glory landmark, a site dedicated over two decades ago.

Butler says he has one way he would describe why the celebration is so important: "I have a very simple answer, it means freedom."

