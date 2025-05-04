Helena College celebrates 2025 graduates

Helena College students moved their tassels from right to left, symbolizing their transition from student to graduate, at their commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

WATCH:

Helena College celebrates graduates cosmetology program

“I hope our graduates just really take a moment to recognize how proud they should be of themselves," said Dean of Helena College, Sandy Bauman.

Between the ceremonies at Helena College’s airport and Donaldson campuses, more than 100 students were recognized for their achievements in 18 areas of study.

One of those programs, cosmetology, is in its first year.

Bauman says, "There is a lot of hard work that goes into completing a college curriculum, and that hard work has set them up for success in whatever the next step holds for them.”

Many students take more than a degree with them.

Cosmetology graduate Jordan Atchison says that both the lessons and continued support from her classmates and instructors have helped lead her to the next chapter, coloring hair at a local salon.

“Graduates, I hope you never stop learning and thank you for all of the work you put in here at Helena College,” Bauman says.