Helena school evacuated due to small fire

No injuries
C.R. Anderson Middle School in Helena
Posted at 8:58 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 11:35:49-05

GREAT FALLS — A small fire broke out at C.R. Anderson Middle School in Helena on Monday, December 13, 2021. There were no injuries.

A news release from the Helena Fire Department said the fire broke out at 7:54 a.m. and involved a light fixture in a classroom.

The school was evacuated and there are no injuries and minimal reported damage.

Firefighters will remain on scene until they deem the situation to be safe and will then return the school back to the staff.

The fire was extinguished by fire suppression personnel within minutes.

The cause of the fire has been listed as "under investigation" at this point.

The Helena Police Department also responded to assist fire personnel.

We will update you if we get more information.

