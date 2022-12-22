Helena Schools closed Thursday due to extreme cold

HELENA — Helena Public Schools has canceled school for Thursday, Dec. 21 due to extreme cold.

The school district had initially opted to keep the schools open during the cold snap, but reversed course Wednesday. Superintendent Rex Weltz sent a note to parents explaining the situation.

“I appreciate your flexibility as we’ve monitored weather conditions in concert with our state, county and city partners over the past 24 hours and responded accordingly as conditions warrant,” wrote Weltz.

Parents should not send their kids to school Thursday as all school buildings will be closed. As a safeguard, each of school will have at least one staff member present tomorrow morning in the event that a student is dropped off or arrives unattended.

“We’re currently assessing whether the district will need to make up lost classroom time and will provide further information when we return in January,” wrote Weltz.

East Helena Schools were already planning on beginning their winter holiday break that day.