Helena's iconic Parrot Confectionery: sweetening holidays for decades

Valentine’s Day is here, but love is not the only thing in the air, so is the sweet smell The Parrot Confectionery has been whipping up for over a century.

The Parrot Confectionary has sweetened holidays for over a century

Karlee Kleinschmidt, the head confectioner at The Parrot says, “I think it is pretty cool that you know we have been here since 1922 and the community still comes out for every holiday and every event.”

The Parrot Confectionery opened 103 years ago and started out with very little, gaining its name The Parrot, because it 'talks for itself'.

Valentine’s Day is a busy time for the shop with all things heart-shaped and juicy hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries.

But the most special part of Valentine’s Day at The Parrot is the chocolate boxes.

"For a lot of people it is kind of a tradition for them if you buy the box you can bring it back every year and fill it," Kleinschmidt says.

Learn more about what The Parrot means to head confectioner Karlee Kleinschmidt

Kleinschmidt has been crafting sweet treats at The Parrot for nearly a decade and fell in love with the store when she toured it as a child.

“I just thought how cool would it be if someday I got to work here and and it truly is a dream come true," Kleinschmidt says. "It’s pretty fun to be able to provide this type of product to the community that it’s been the same product for over one hundred years.”

The Parrot’s bestsellers are the wafers, peanut brittle, and caramels. And although the prices have changed the recipes and machinery have not.

Kleinschmidt says, “There was no real process it has all been handed down by word of mouth.”

Karlee was able to work with previous candy makers to make sure she kept The Parrot’s sweet history alive and although the season of love is a busy time, other holidays keep the mixers running.

“Christmas and Easter are our busiest holidays," Kleinschmidt says. So busy that Karlee began molding chocolate rabbits and sugar eggs this week.

If you want a taste of Helena’s history, The Parrot does offer tours and is open from 9 am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday; the address is 42 N. Last Chance Gulch in downtown Helena. Click here to visit the website.

