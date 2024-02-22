Historical Heritage Keeper Award open for nominations

HELENA — The Montana Historical Center is now looking to the community once again to nominate people, and organizations, for their Historical Heritage Keeper Awards.



In order to qualify, The Montana Historical Society is seeking those who show exemplary commitment to identifying and preserving Montana's historical and cultural heritage.

The individual nominee must have demonstrated a commitment to a significant Montana history project, or have identified and preserved objects and property of significance to Montana's history and culture.

Organizations also must have a record of preserving, and promoting Montana's historical and cultural heritage.

All nominees must show a commitment to Montana’s historical and cultural preservation beyond the requirements of professional employment, or an organization’s specific goals and objectives. Evaluations will focus on the significance and impact of the overall work in enhancing, promoting, and stimulating public interest in a specific aspect of Montana history and culture.

Areas of interest can include historic building and landscape preservation; sustained historical and cultural research and publication; fine art history and preservation; and efforts to promote and educate future generations on the historical and cultural legacy of all Montanans.

The individuals must be alive, and organizations must be currently active.

The Montana Heritage Guardian Award is not an annual award.

Up to two people, or organizations, will be honored by the MHS board of trustees for the award.

The deadline for nominations is April 1.

For more information on the Historical Heritage Keeper Award and to apply, the Heritage Keeper Nomination Form is on the Montana Historical Society Website.