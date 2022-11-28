Watch Now
Honoring Heritage: celebrating the culture of Montana's indigenous communities

November is Native American Heritage Month
Posted at 6:28 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 20:47:45-05

BILLINGS — November is Native American Heritage Month, and we’re celebrating the rich culture of Montana’s Indigenous Communities with a special presentation, "Honoring Heritage.”

It features one-of-a-kind stories about native history, culture and the issues facing indigenous populations today.

Download your local MTN streaming app on your smart TV device to watch part two, featuring special guest Shawn Backbone, Crow Fair Pow Wow manager.

