KALISPELL - Four horses were saved after falling through the ice in the Patrick Creek Area near Kalispell on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Horses rescued after falling through ice (video)

The South Kalispell Fire Department was called out after the horses fell through the ice on a deep pond.

The agency said “through the cooperative efforts” of firefighters, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office animal control officers, Rebecca Farm staff and several many neighbors, the horses were rescued."

The owner says the horses have some swelling and sore muscles but that will be taken care of with medication.

The owner of one of the horses says they have all been cleared by a veterinarian to rejoin their herd.

TRENDING

