House destroyed by fire in Dearborn area; no injuries

A house on Cox Creek Lane in the Dearborn area between Cascade and Wolf Creek was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The family was not home at the time so there were no injuries, but they have lost everything.

A GoFundMe account is being created to help the family, and we will add the link once it is available.

It took 10 minutes for the first engine to arrive on scene, and firefighters found that the house was fully engulfed with extension onto the surrounding land.

After containing the main structure fire, a gust of wind caused the fire to spread into an area of the canyon that was unreachable at the time.

The main concern then was focused on a propane tank on the property that had been engulfed by flames, causing venting.

Firefighter Roy Stock explained, “Right now, the fire is contained. We're in the process of rehabbing our firefighters. Then we'll start the process of cooling it down. We have no information on how this fire started at this time.”

The second engine to arrive on scene was instructed to take the fire down at the structure level.

The third engine was asked to work the Charlie side of the fire to prevent further spreading into the vegetation.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

Responding agencies include Wolf Creek/Craig, Cascade, and Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation.

We will update you if we get more information.



