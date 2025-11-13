Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

How to watch the Grizzlies versus Portland State on Saturday, November 15

Montana at Portland State
Scripps Sports
Montana at Portland State
Posted

The Montana Grizzlies play their final road game of the regular season when they visit Portland State on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The second-ranked Griz (10-0 overall, 6-0 Big Sky) and Vikings (1-9, 1-5) are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. Mountain Time from Providence Park in downtown Portland, Oregon.

The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN across Montana.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

THE SPOT-MTN Channel

Coverage begins with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show at 2:30 p.m. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the conclusion of the game.

The Montana-vs.-Portland State game will also stream live on ESPN+.

Montana State's game versus UC Davis will air at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App