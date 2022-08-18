Human foot found in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park

Part of a foot was found inside a shoe in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

It was found by an employee at Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs in Yellowstone National Park.

The Abyss Pool is in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park, and reaches temperatures of approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Following the discovery, that section of the park was temporarily closed and has since been reopened to visitors.

Yellowstone Public Information Officer Morgan Warthin says an investigation is underway.

The Yellowstone National Park website provides the following information about safety around thermal features:



Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails. Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks.

Do not touch thermal features or runoff.

Swimming or soaking in hot springs is prohibited. More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone’s hot springs.

Pets are prohibited in thermal areas.

Do not throw objects into hot springs or other hydrothermal features.

Toxic gases may accumulate to dangerous levels in some hydrothermal areas. If you begin to feel sick while exploring one of our geyser basins, leave the area immediately.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

