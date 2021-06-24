Human skull found in Flathead Lake

POLSON — Authorities have recovered a human skull from Flathead Lake.

Lake County 911 received a report that a human skull was found in the lake at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The report was made by operators of a gill netting boat who found the skull inside their net while pulling it in.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded, and says the skull will be examined at the Montana Forensic Science lab.

At this point, there is no word on how long the skull was in the water.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you when more information is available.