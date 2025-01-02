Is Chick-Fil-A still coming to Helena?

HELENA — Fencing, materials and heavy machinery currently sit at the site that is supposed to house Chick-fil-A in Helena, but construction on a building for the restaurant chain has not started.

You Asked: Helena Chick-fil-A Update

MTN viewers Lloyd and Sharon both heard that Chick-fil-A was no longer planning to build in Helena, and they asked if that was true.

According to officials with the city of Helena, Chick-fil-A is still planning to build in the city.

No one from Chick-fil-A has contacted the City of Helena Community Development Department regarding a change of plans for the site off of Washington Street, nor have any fee refunds been requested.

Records show one active building permit for the Chick-fil-A project.



The permit is for site improvements for parking. So far, records show more than $1,300 in fees have been paid for the project.

MTN tried to contact Chick-fil-A for more information, but as of January 1, 2025, the restaurant chain has not responded.

There are currently Chick-Fil-A restaurants in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, and another is being developed in Butte.

