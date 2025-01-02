Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Is Chick-Fil-A still coming to Helena?

Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A website
Chick-fil-A
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — Fencing, materials and heavy machinery currently sit at the site that is supposed to house Chick-fil-A in Helena, but construction on a building for the restaurant chain has not started.

You Asked: Helena Chick-fil-A Update

MTN viewers Lloyd and Sharon both heard that Chick-fil-A was no longer planning to build in Helena, and they asked if that was true.

According to officials with the city of Helena, Chick-fil-A is still planning to build in the city.

No one from Chick-fil-A has contacted the City of Helena Community Development Department regarding a change of plans for the site off of Washington Street, nor have any fee refunds been requested.

Records show one active building permit for the Chick-fil-A project.

The permit is for site improvements for parking. So far, records show more than $1,300 in fees have been paid for the project.

MTN tried to contact Chick-fil-A for more information, but as of January 1, 2025, the restaurant chain has not responded.

There are currently Chick-Fil-A restaurants in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, and another is being developed in Butte.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App