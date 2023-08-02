Joliet family desperately searching for unique lost bull

The Gee family in Joliet is searching for their Scottish Highland bull, which mysteriously disappeared on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The unique breed of bull means a lot to the family, both as a pet and financially.

"If we can't find him, it's kind of devastating to us," said Bailee Gee. "It was hard on us because we really don't know what happened."

The Gees breed the rare type of cow, and the missing bull, Gentry, is a critical part.

"We breed our cows to sell, so we're missing our bull which is a huge hit to our setup," Gee said. "He's been missing since Friday, so it's hard for us to make sure our cows are being bred right now."

Gee said that while they will butcher some of the cows and other offspring are sold to help buy new cows to breed, Gentry was never supposed to go anywhere.

"He's so docile that even my daughters love to pet and feed him," Gee said. "He's a great bull, but he loves to wander."

The Gees still have seven cows on their property, and she said they've never had problems with thieves before, but the bull's value makes her fear the worst.

"We've never had a problem out here, but Highlands being so popular nowadays, it's a possibility," Gee said. "There's so many acres out here that you just never know."

But she's still holding out hope that Gentry will return home somehow, knowing he's a big part of the family.

“It’s definitely hard. We name all our cattle," Gee said. "It’s hard to me especially because they’re hobby cows to me, but we’re hoping he shows up."



