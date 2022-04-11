Judge says MT DEQ unlawfully approved construction of Black Butte Copper Mine

HELENA — A Montana judge has ruled that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) unlawfully approved the construction of the Black Butte Copper Mine near White Sulphur Springs.

In June 2020, Montana Trout Unlimited, Montana Environmental Information Center, Earthworks, and American Rivers challenged the mine’s operating permit in court, alleging that DEQ failed to conduct a thorough environmental analysis and that the agency ignored over 12,000 public comments opposing the mine.

District Court Judge Katherine Bidegaray granted summary judgment on Friday, April 8, 2022, for the plaintiffs, saying that DEQ violated the Metal Mine Reclamation Act (MMRA) and the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) in failing to consider alternative methods proposed by DEQ’s own consultants.

The Black Butte Copper Project is being operated by Sandfire Resources America, formerly known as Tintina Resources. According to the state’s environmental impact statement (EIS), the mine would impact just over 300 acres of land with little to no direct impact on hunting, fishing or other recreation opportunities in the area.

However, opponents of the mine have expressed concerns over the mine's proximity to the Smith River, one of Montana's premier fishing destinations. The Smith River is the only permitted recreational river in Montana.

Judge Bidegaray has given the state and the plaintiffs 45 days to file briefs for what they believe is an appropriate remedy to the situation. It is unclear at this time how the ruling will impact current and future work at the Black Butte Copper Mine site.

MTN has tried to contact DEQ and Sandfire Resources America for comment, but we have not yet received a response from either.



TRENDING ARTICLES





