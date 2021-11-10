Kalispell man reported missing near Somers

KALISPELL — Crews are searching for Timothy Curtis Elston of Kalispell, who has been reported missing in Flathead County.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, along with Flathead Search & Rescue, is looking for Elston in the Cramer Creek and Patrick Creek area south of Somers.

Elston, 40 years old, was reported missing after his vehicle was found abandoned on Tuesday, November 9, in the Cramer Creek area.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Elston has not been heard from for several days.

Anyone with information about Elston is asked to email tips@flathead.mt.gov ., or call the Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610.