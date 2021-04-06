LDS Church plans to build a temple in Helena

HELENA — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) announced recently that it plans to build a temple in Helena.

LDS president Russell Nelson made the announcement during the church’s annual general conference, stating that a total of 20 new churches are planned around the world. That is the second-largest number of new temples announced at one time.

It's estimated that more than 50,000 Mormons live in Montana, with about 125 congregations across the state.

The Helena Temple will be the second temple in Montana. The other is in Billings; it was dedicated in November 1999. The Billings temple is 33,800 square feet on 10-acre site.

There has been no announcement yet of a proposed location or timeline for the temple in Helena.

Here is the list of new locations:

