Lewis & Clark County hosting COVID vaccine sign-ups for all adults

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County plans to start sign-ups on Friday, April 2, for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccination clinics which will be available to any adult in the county.

The first clinics open to the general public aged 16+ will take place April 6 and 7 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Due to limited supply and anticipated demand, pre-registration will be required on the county’s COVID hub.

Sign-ups for six weeks of appointments are tentatively scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, April 2. If more vaccine doses become available, the county will add more vaccine opportunities.

The decision to wait until April 2 was made to avoid confusion with ongoing Phase 1B+ vaccination efforts in the county.

The clinic is only open to residents of Lewis and Clark County and past recipients have needed to have proof of residency when they arrive at the fairgrounds.

If individuals are having difficulties or are unable to sign up online, they can call toll-free 833-829-9219. In addition to helping with appointments, Lewis and Clark Public Health staff can provide information on second dose clinics, update appointment information and provide guidance on some frequently asked questions with regard to COVID-19.

The hotline is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. At this time appointments over the phone are only open to those in Phase 1B+, 1B and 1A.