Lincoln couple ready for first full season of operating their RV park

LINCOLN — Back in 2020, a Lincoln couple had an idea to offer a place for people who live in RVs to hang out. Then in July of 2023, they built and opened Lost Moose Meadows.

“A lot of people that live in RVs, they really look for a place that’s different and unique," co-owner Matt Simpkins told MTN.



The campground has enough room for 340 spots but the owners capped it at 40 so guests could enjoy space, a quieter stay, and a full hookup.

Lost Moose Meadows's season runs from spring to late October. Rates in early and late season are around $40-50 a night. Summer prices are raised just a bit from there.

You can stay for a night or spend the summer exploring the beautiful mountains and wilderness nearby. Either way, money spent helps the Lincoln community.

"We get a lot of people that pass through heading to Glacier but we do get a lot of people that want to stay and sightsee, ride, do a lot of UTV riding, and mountain biking, hiking, fishing," Simpkins explained. "And of course, I mean that does help the community, brings in money, people wanna hang out spend money in town.”

The owners mentioned that many events are coming to Lincoln in the near future.

On Memorial Day weekend there will be the Wheel Inn's Poker Run and an ATV/UTV scavenger hunt put on by the Blackfoot Valley Optimist Club — the organization raises money for youth programs and schools. The rodeo, parade, and fireworks happen during Fourth of July weekend. Later that month from July 19th through 21st is the chainsaw carving competition. On September 28, 2024, the 6th Annual Disabled American Veterans Shannon Spencer Memorial ATV Fun Run.

A spot at Lost Moose Meadow for one of these events or any other date can be easily booked online via their website. The campsite is located on Montana Highway 200.

