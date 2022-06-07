CLICK: Live radar (June 7, 2022)

Radar at 2:44 p.m. on June 7, 2022

Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 07, 2022

Live radar (June 7, 2022): Interactive Radar View Radar Current Conditions Humidity: 57%

Dew point: 46°

Pressure: 29.97 in

Wind speed: 22 mph

Wind direction: NNW

Visibility: 10.0 mi

Sunrise: 05:29 AM

Sunset: 09:19 PM

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.