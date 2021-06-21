Livingston man dies in crash near Clyde Park

A Livingston man is dead after crashing his truck on US 89 north of Clyde Park early Sunday morning.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, around 2:06 a.m. Sunday the 23-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram truck southbound on US 89.

MHP said at mile marker 17, the man failed to negotiate a curve and overcorrected, rolling the truck several times.

The man was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Alcohol and speed are both suspected as factors in the crash.

The man's name has not yet been disclosed, and no other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.