'Love At First Line' raises money for Big Sky Autism Project

TOWNSEND — In Townsend at the Mint Bar, you can have a date with a book and help support the Big Sky Autism Project .

Love At First Line is a fundraiser Big Sky Autism Project is hosting where books are wrapped and only have the first line of the book written on them.

"People can't judge a book by its cover, they have to read the contents, and so when they fall in love with the book or they read the first line, they can buy the book,” said Monique Prevel, director of Big Sky Autism Project.

With more than 75 books available for people to purchase, Monique hopes to emphasize the organization's cause.

"It kind of goes along with our cause by not judging a book by its cover,” said Monique.

All proceeds will go to BSAP’s Many Abilities Fun Run in April, and Mint owner Lana Prevel says it is imperative Monique is supported.

"It makes me happy to support Monique, one because she's my sister-in-law, and two, her son who has autism is my nephew, so I think it's very important for our community we don't have a lot of services for children with autism,” said Lana.

The books are donated by Reading Leaves bookstore, and owner Rachel Brug says it is part of the bookstore's duty to help others.

"Independent bookstores are community hubs. We are here to interact with the community and be a gathering place, so anything I can do to help another group in town is what I want to do. It's kind of my goal,” said Brug.