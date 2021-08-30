Machete-wielding man shot in Missoula County

MISSOULA — At approximately 5:30 pm on Sunday, Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Southside Road area of Missoula County for a report of a man swinging a machete and making threats.

Deputies tried to communicate with the man and tried to de-escalate the situation. After the suspect failed to comply with verbal commands, deputies utilized less-lethal options, which were also unsuccessful.

A news release from the Sheriff's Office says that the man "continued to pose a lethal threat," and shots were fired by deputies, and the man was injured.

Deputies administered medical aid and requested emergency medical services. The man was then airlifted to a hospital for advanced medical care, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott said in the news release: "Our Deputies are faced with difficult and sometimes dangerous situations such as the incident this evening. We recognize the profound impacts these tragic events have on our Deputies and all those involved. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the suspect involved in this incident.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) of the Montana Department of Justice will be investigating the incident.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you as we get more information.