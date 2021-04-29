Man airlifted after a train collided with a vehicle near Townsend

TOWNSEND — A man was airlifted to a Great Falls hospital on Wednesday after his car was hit by a train north of Townsend.

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said the train was traveling north when the operators saw a vehicle approaching the railroad crossing on Springville Lane.

Initial reports provided to the Sheriff indicate the vehicle was approaching the crossing and not slowing down.

Meehan said the train put on the emergency brake but was unable to stop before crashing into the vehicle, trapping a man in the vehicle.

An electrician who was passing by was able to use his tools to cut the man out.

The driver was taken to a Great Falls hospital for treatment. There’s no word at this time on his condition.

We will update you when we get more information.