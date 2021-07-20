Man critically injured when a bank vault fell on him in Billings

A man was critically injured after a bank vault fell on top of him at a Billings Heights construction site on Monday.

Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said that at around 11:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Main Street where a new Chase bank is being built.

Johnson said people inside the building were moving a 6,000-pound vault into place on a cart and it somehow tipped over and fell on a man.

Construction workers on the scene were able to help lift the vault off of the man before emergency crews arrived.

Johnson said the man was breathing and was taken to a Billings hospital but his condition was unknown.

Chase Bank representative Darcy Donahoe-Wilmot issued this statement Monday afternoon: “We’re incredibly saddened to learn about the tragic accident that took place during construction at our Billings Height branch. Our hearts go out to the victim and his family, and we continue to work closely with local authorities.”

There were several businesses at the scene doing work Monday.

Timm Lorch, construction superintendent for Summit Properties, said it was not his company or crew involved with the vault, but said Billings should feel very proud of the emergency responders for their immediate response and quick action.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.