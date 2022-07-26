Man dies after a fall in Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park officials said in a news release on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that a 79-year-old man fell to his death while attempting to ascend a steep off-trail slope with a group of friends.

The incident happened on Monday, July 25, when the man reportedly fell several hundred feet on Rising Wolf Mountain above the Two Medicine Campground.

The friends descended to his location, yelled for help, and called 911 where Glacier County Dispatch then diverted the call to Glacier National Park.

Park staff mobilized after campers heard shouts for help. A Two Bear Air helicopter diverted from a separate incident and took the unconscious patient to Two Medicine Ranger Station where ALERT was standing by for patient care.

The man, who was from Florida, was declared dead by ALERT personnel. His name has not been released at this point.

Park staff in the news release thanked the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, ALERT, and Two Bear Air for their support and would also like to express their deepest condolences to the family and ask that the public respect the family’s privacy.

