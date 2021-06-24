Man dies after being pulled from Lower Rock Creek

MISSOULA — A 61-year-old Colorado man died after being pulled from Lower Rock Creek in Granite County on Wednesday afternoon.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the victim was found unresponsive and pulled from the water by "good Samaritans" approximately three miles south of the I-90 exit.

CPR efforts were successful, and the man was taken to a Missoula hospital in critical condition. However, he passed away on Wednesday evening, a news release states.

Sheriff Dunkerson says no foul play is suspected in the death.

The man's body was taken to the Montana State Medical Examiner’s office so an autopsy can be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

The name of the man has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.