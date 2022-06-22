Man dies following Flathead River rafting accident

MISSOULA — A man died Tuesday afternoon in a rafting accident in Northwest Montana.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the man died following a rafting accident on the Flathead River.

Sheriff Heino said a call came in late Tuesday afternoon about a man who fell out of his raft north of West Glacier.

Flathead County Search & Rescue and Two Bear Air responded and found the deceased man near the Blankenship Bridge.

Sheriff Heino said the identity of the man is not being released at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.