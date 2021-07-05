Watch
Man dies in Laurel ATV crash

Posted at 2:39 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 16:51:49-04

BILLINGS — One man died and a woman was injured in a Sunday night ATV crash in Laurel.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the alley between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue along the 1100 block.

The man was flown to a Billings hospital by helicopter and later died; his name has not yet been released.

The woman was taken to Billings by ambulance; her injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the Laurel Police Department, alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

