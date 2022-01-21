Man dies in skiing accident near Lost Trail Ski Area

HAMILTON — Authorities have released the name of a man who died last week while skiing out of bounds near the Lost Trail Ski Area in Darby.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says the body of 25-year-old William Benjamin Brown of Colorado was found by search and rescue crews on Friday, January 14.

An autopsy performed by the Montana State Crime Lab has determined that Brown died due to hypothermia as a result of an accident, according to Sheriff Holton.

Brown’s body was found out of bounds on the Idaho side of the Divide by the Lost Trail Ski Patrol.

Sheriff Holton says Brown left his group of friends and was skiing alone at the time he was reported missing on January 13.

Sheriff Holton reminded people to “ski with a friend, and to stay inbounds when enjoying the ski season.”